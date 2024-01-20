In a major operational breakthrough, troops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, raided a secret illegal oil bunkering site in Umuedeokwara Community, Odogwa Town, Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The site was uncovered after the troops received reliable intelligence on the criminal activities taking place there.

Nigerian Army uncovers illegal oil site in Rivers Photo Credit: X/@HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Nigerian Army raids unlawful oil site, arrest suspects

According to the post by the Nigerian Army on X, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 6 Division, Major General Jamal Abdusalam, who is also the Land Component Commander of the Joint Task Force, Operation DELTA SAFE, visited the site to witness the extent of the illegalities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He expressed his shock at the scale and sophistication of the operation, which involved reservoirs, boilers, pipes, cables, and other equipment.

“We are here to let Nigerians know what is happening here. In fact, even if you use the air, using a helicopter or drone, you won’t be able to see what we saw on the ground,” he told the press. He added that the site contained over 3 million liters of crude oil, which was unprecedented.

He said that the Division would ensure that the Federal Government gets its rightful share of the oil revenue, which is vital for the nation’s budget and economy.

According to TVC News, he also said that any drop in oil production due to illegal activities would affect the welfare of the citizens.

He warned the criminals behind the site to stop their unlawful acts and pursue legitimate businesses, or face the consequences of the law. He said that the Division would not allow criminals to operate freely in the region.

He said that the site would be destroyed in collaboration with relevant agencies and that six suspects were arrested during the operation. He said that efforts were ongoing to capture more people involved in this mindless criminality.

Gunmen attack Benue community, kill soldiers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has earlier reported that some villagers including soldiers have been killed by gunmen in Agatu, Benue state.

Two soldiers and two villagers died when the military and the gunmen engaged in a fierce gun battle in the area, locals revealed.

The security situation in Agatu LGA in Benue state has escalated following this renewed attack by gunmen

Source: Legit.ng