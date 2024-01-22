Although the president is flying a Muslim-Muslim ticket, he has assured of running an inclusive government

This is evident as he meets with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria at the State House in Abuja

The details of their discussions remain unknown but Legit.ng understands that this comes a few days after the president met with the members of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN)

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding an important meeting with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the State House, Abuja, on Monday, January 22.

Tinubu received the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria at the Villa on Monday. Photo credit: Ajuri Ngelale, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu holds strategic talks with CAN leaders at the Villa

As reported by The Nation, this marks the first meeting of the year between the president and the Christian organization.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

This meeting is coming barely five days after the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN), met with Tinubu, commending his economic policies and advocating for the deployment of all resources to combat threats to national security, The Guardian reporter added.

This meeting comes on the heels of rising insecurity in major parts of the country.

Insecurity: Tinubu meets General Lagbaja, Christopher Musa, others

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that President Tinubu held a security meeting with his service chiefs, including General Christopher Musa, the chief of defence staff, and Lieutenant General Taoheed Lagbaja, the chief of army staff.

The Nation reported that the security meeting with the service chiefs and other heads of security agencies was held at the state house in Abuja on Tuesday, January 16.

The meeting came on the heels of renewed security breaches in some parts of the country, especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where kidnappers have wrecked some heinous brutality in the last few days.

Tinubu, Wike: Yoruba elders, CAN tackle Gumi

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng also reported that the leadership of CAN and the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) condemned Gumi over his comment against President Tinubu and the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Oladipo Oyewole and Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, the secretary-general of the Yoruba elders and CAN chairman of the Oyo state chapter, in a separate statement, tackled the Islamic cleric over his alleged inciting statement.

Source: Legit.ng