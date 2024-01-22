Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said he failed two of the five courses he took in law school last year and he will be retaking them

The former minister associated his failure at the law school with other academic pursuits he was engaging in, including a master's and another degree in law

Amaechi, a two-term governor of Rivers state, said he was admitted to King's College in London for his master's degree in law and University of London for LLB

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, has opened up on the challenges confronting him after leaving politics to pursue certificates in law.

Amaechi, a two-term governor of Rivers state, said he failed two of the five courses he took at the Nigerian law school. This was due to the numerous academic certificates he was pursuing in Nigeria and abroad.

He said he was admitted to the King's College in London for his master's degree in law when he had already been offered admission to the Nigerian law school.

Amaechi speaks on life outside of politics

The former minister also said he was doing another first degree in law at the University of London. He said:

"I did my last exam last year in October, and you will be shocked that I failed two courses. Out of five, I failed two. Because I was combining Nigerian law school, I was doing a master in law, corporate and company law, and then I was doing an LLB programme at the university of London."

Recall that Amaechi contested for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general election but lost to President Bola Tinubu. He had been a tactical critic of the president, a development that has sparked the rumour that he was not fully part of the APC.

See the video of the interview here:

