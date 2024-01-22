Court Sentences Father To Life Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting His 3 Daughters
- The Ikeja sexual offences and domestic violence court a father to four life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his three children.
- The culprit, Ademola Oladimeji assaulted his children who are five, seven and nine-year-old respectively
- According to the children, their father fiddled with their innocence multiple times by touching their ‘bum bum’
Ikeja, Lagos state - A married man, Ademola Oladimeji, has been sentenced to four life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his three children.
Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Ikeja sexual offences and domestic violence court gave the judgement on Monday, January 22.
It was gathered that the three children were aged five, seven and nine, Daily Trust reported.
Justice Soladoye said the evidence established the offence of sexual assault and not defilement against Oladimeji.
Oladimeji’s wife said the Mirabel Medical Centre told her that her children had been sexually assaulted after they complained of pain in their private.
The judge said:
“Upon careful review of the evidence before the court, the children did not say their father inserted his manhood into their ‘bum bum’, they only said he touched their ‘bum bum’.
“I observed the three of them. They did not lie about their father, they did not say he used his manhood, he only used his fingers.
“The children gave unshaken testimonies on how their father fiddled with their innocence multiple times by inserting his fingers into their vaginas.
Landlord bags double life imprisonment for defiling 2 minors
Legit.ng reported that an aged man identified simply as Igwe Ambrose, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Lagos court.
The 65-year-old landlord based in Lagos state, bagged life imprisonment for assaulting two minors, aged seven and eleven years, who are daughters of his tenant.
Bricklayer sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling teenage girl
A bricklayer, Gabriel Awaye, was sentenced to life in prison twice for defiling a 13-year-old girl in his room in the Agbado Oke-Odo area of Lagos state.
Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court delivered the judgement on Wednesday, November 1.
According to the judge, the prosecution proved the ingredients of the two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault against Awaye.
