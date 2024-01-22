The Ikeja sexual offences and domestic violence court a father to four life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his three children.

The culprit, Ademola Oladimeji assaulted his children who are five, seven and nine-year-old respectively

According to the children, their father fiddled with their innocence multiple times by touching their ‘bum bum’

Ikeja, Lagos state - A married man, Ademola Oladimeji, has been sentenced to four life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his three children.

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Ikeja sexual offences and domestic violence court gave the judgement on Monday, January 22.

It was gathered that the three children were aged five, seven and nine, Daily Trust reported.

Justice Soladoye said the evidence established the offence of sexual assault and not defilement against Oladimeji.

Oladimeji’s wife said the Mirabel Medical Centre told her that her children had been sexually assaulted after they complained of pain in their private.

The judge said:

“Upon careful review of the evidence before the court, the children did not say their father inserted his manhood into their ‘bum bum’, they only said he touched their ‘bum bum’.

“I observed the three of them. They did not lie about their father, they did not say he used his manhood, he only used his fingers.

“The children gave unshaken testimonies on how their father fiddled with their innocence multiple times by inserting his fingers into their vaginas.

