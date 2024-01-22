The exit of some companies in Nigeria has been followed by criticisms of Tinubu's supposed economic development in Nigeria

Shehu Sani has however maintained that the exit of some companies in Nigeria is not far from the above assertion but it is also a move that indicates Nigeria needs to look inward

The former Kaduna senator explained that the country gains more as multinationals close operations in Nigeria, adding, "Nigeria’s resources should be for the benefit of Nigerians"

Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, revealed what Nigeria stands to gain as top oil companies close operations in the country.

Shehu Sani explains how exit of top oil companies will favour Nigeria

In a post shared on his X account on Sunday, January 21, Sani explained that the exit of some top oil multinationals from Nigeria is another opportunity for the country to develop its economy.

The former lawmaker noted that it is long overdue for the nation and its leaders to rethink and focus on growing its produce to have a robust economy, concluding that "Nigeria’s resources should be for the benefit of Nigerians."

Sani tweeted:

"The Exit of Shell,Agip and other Oil multinationals from Nigeria is a great opportunity to decolonise our economy and country.After 63years of political independence it’s enough time for us to explore and refine our oil.Nigeria’s resources should be for the benefit of Nigerians."

Nigerians react as Shehu Sani reveals exit of top oil companies is an opportunity

Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions.

@legend_082 tweeted:

"Okay and the likes of Dangote, Otedola, Elumelu’s will swiftly takeover and the country will still remain impoverished. Truth be told, inhabitants of this country ruin anything they touch."

@laraGold143 tweeted:

"Yet workforce of 11,000 expatriates from India were sought after for Dangote Refinery. A mediocre decision considering Nigeria’s alarming high unemployment rate."

@MeetSunshineMay tweeted:

"I thought some useless Tinubu supporters through the corrupt National bureau of statistics said that Nigeria economy grew by 4%? Mad people."

@mmayomi tweeted:

"Marginal fields don’t yield this much! Most are already going down but it is a good move. Deep offshore ni Koko."

@Chukwuemek87372 tweeted:

"Makes sense if Nigeria will properly make use of the freedom, if looters will not use the opportunity to drain the sector."

