Nigeria's economic situation seems to be slowing down the pace of some businesses in the country

This is as another top company, Shoprite, is reportedly heading to close down business in its Kano branch

Speaking on the development, the former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani has called on President Bola Tinubu to appeal to the management of Shoprite and not allow them to end operations

A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has sent a crucial message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Kano Shoprite reportedly moves to close down its operations.

In a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter), Sani, on Thursday, December 14, urged President Tinubu to appeal to the management of the retail outlet in the ancient city of Kano state insinuating the people would be greatly affected by the development.

Sani tweeted:

"I read a statement that Kano Shoprite is closing down its operations.The President should beg them to stay."

The real reason why Kano Shoprite is shutting down

Meanwhile, the Shoprite Mall announced its intention to cease operation in its Kano branch, from January 14, 2024.

This was contained in a circular signed by the management of the retail supermarket on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

The mall, located in Bayero Kano state, said it would not continue its operations in the state due to the current financial situation of the mall in the state as well as the difficult business climate in the country.

Meanwhile, an X user, @Imranmuhdz confirmed also that Shoprite mall is closing its operation and shared the details on the development.

