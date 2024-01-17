An alarm has been raised to rescue the female soldier who exposed her superior for sexually harassing her in a viral TikTok video

It was gathered that the Nigerian Army had allegedly arrested and detained her in an unknown location over her revelation on social media

Meanwhile, the convener of Concerned Nigerians, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, has vowed to pursue the matter until the female soldier gets justice

Human rights advocate and leader of Concerned Nigerians, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, has expressed strong disapproval of the recent arrest and subsequent relocation of the female soldier who courageously brought attention to the widespread problem of sexual harassment within the Nigerian Army.

The soldier, whose identity remains unknown, shared her distressing encounters in a widely circulated video, bringing to light the reprehensible actions of certain high-ranking army officers.

In a released statement, conveyed his disappointment, stating that it is troubling to discover that instead of addressing the serious allegations raised by the soldier, the army authorities have subjected her to further repression and victimisation.

According to the statement made available to Legit.ng, Adeyanju said:

“Her claims of threats to her life, arbitrary punishments, eviction from her accommodation, and false institutionalization in a psychiatric hospital without proper medical assessment are deeply disturbing. Additionally, the freezing of her bank account and the denial of her salary without justification are clear violations of her rights and an abuse of power.”

She has pointed out three high-ranking army officials, Colonel I.B. Abdulkareem, Colonel G.S. Ogor, and Brigadier General I.B. Solebo, who are responsible for these actions.

She specifically alleged that Colonel Abdulkareem attempted to assault her sexually and later defamed her by falsely claiming she had a mental illness.

Adeyanju makes case for sexually harassed female soldier

Despite her attempts to address the issue through formal complaints and the involvement of higher and lower-ranking officers, her appeals for justice have gone unanswered.

Adeyanju stressed that the female soldier should be seen as someone who has suffered injustice, and it is crucial not to subject her to additional oppression or silence for bravely speaking out about her ordeal.

He said:

“Her bravery in exposing these grave issues must be commended and protected. I urge the authorities to ensure her safety and well-being throughout the investigative process.”

“Our organization, Concerned Nigerians, will closely monitor this. It is our collective responsibility to stand against any form of sexual harassment, abuse of power, and victimization within our armed forces. We demand justice for the soldier and all victims who have suffered in silence”.

