An emerging report has confirmed the imprisonment of four health workers in the United Kingdom who maltreated a sick elderly woman

The culprits are Ame Tunkara, Morountaro Adefila, Danny Ohen and Bridget Aideyan, who were all convicted of the offence of ill-treatment

It was gathered that the victim was an 89-year-old woman who later passed away in October 2023

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro.

Four healthcare workers have been imprisoned following the exposure of a disturbing incident where they were recorded physically and emotionally abusing an elderly patient.

As reported by BBC, Ame Tunkara and Morountaro Adefila faced charges of ill-treatment and wilful neglect, receiving a four-month prison sentence on December 8.

The 89-year-old woman was said to have been battling vascular dementia and was unable to communicate. Photo Credit: @PhenoReporters

Source: Twitter

Similarly, Danny Ohen and Bridget Aideyan were found guilty of the same offences, with Ohen sentenced to six months and Aideyan to four months on November 14.

How camera captured health workers maltreating 89-year-old woman

Law enforcement disclosed that the workers were captured on camera mistreating an 89-year-old woman who has vascular dementia and is unable to communicate.

It was gathered that in February 2020, the family of the woman covertly placed a camera in her living space and documented video content spanning four days upon observing bruising on her arm.

The footage revealed instances of the woman being handled roughly, struck with a pillow and subjected to undignified and disrespectful treatment.

Regrettably, the woman passed away in October, prompting a police official to remark that she should not have endured such mistreatment during her remaining years.

