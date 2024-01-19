Three monarchs in Anambra state have stripped Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of his traditional titles

One of the reasons stated was that the conferments were against the traditional rulers' law of the state

The traditional rulers expressed deep regrets for the misstep and vowed they would ensure such action does not recur in the future

Three traditional rulers in Anambra State have revoked the chieftaincy titles they awarded to Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who represents Anambra South senatorial district at the National Assembly.

The monarchs said they regretted their actions and apologised to the state government for violating the state traditional rulers’ law.

The PUNCH reported that the three monarchs are Igwe F.E. Ebelendu of Aguluezechukwu in Aguata Local Government Area, Igwe Onwuamaeze Damian Ezeani of Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area and Igwe Gerald Obunadike Mbamalu of Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area.

They had conferred the titles of Ikemba Ojoto, Odenjiinji Neni and Dike Eji Eje Ogu on Ubah during their respective Ofala and cultural festivals last December.

Anambra governor condemned monarchs' act

According to the Vanguard, the state government was not pleased with their actions and suspended the traditional ruler of Neni, Igwe Ezeani, for breaching the code of conduct for traditional rulers in Anambra.

The government accused him of acting without due consultation and approval from the relevant authorities.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor of Anambra State, Christian Aburime, issued a statement on Tuesday, announcing that the three monarchs had withdrawn and cancelled the chieftaincy titles they gave to Ubah.

He said the monarchs had written letters of apology to the state government, admitting their mistakes and expressing their remorse, reported the Daily Trust.

Aburime quoted the statement of the three monarchs as follows: “It has come to the attention of Anambra State government that we have respectively apologised to Anambra State government and withdrawn and cancelled the phantom chieftaincy titles we conferred on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, as it contravenes the State Traditional Rulers’ Law.

“The conferment by us was in direct contravention of the State Traditional Rulers’ Code, which outlines the rules and regulations regarding the granting and revocation of chieftaincy titles.

“Consequently, the titles of Ikemba Ojoto, Odenjiinji Neni and Dike Eji Eje Ogu, earlier bestowed on Senator Ubah have been withdrawn and cancelled by us.

“This was contained in our respective letters of apology to the state government, which also confirmed the withdrawal and cancellation of the chieftaincy titles which we variously described as nullity.”

