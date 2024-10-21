A little girl got heartbroken when she saw her mother 'shouting' at her nanny and she confronted her

In a video, her mother denied shouting at her nanny but the girl insisted that she did and asked her to apologise

Social media users who came across the video took turns to share their opinions about the girl's attitude

A young girl's assertiveness has captured the hearts of many online after she confronted her mother for shouting at the family's nanny.

The incident, captured on video, confirmed the toddler's strong sense of justice and empathy.

2-year-old girl queries mum for shouting at nanny Photo credit: @rainbow_promise/TikTok.

Little girl makes case for nanny

Shared by her mother, @rainbow_promise, on TikTok, the clip revealed the little girl's determination to defend her nanny.

The mother initially denied raising her voice, but her daughter remained resolute, insisting she had indeed shouted.

With much conviction, the nearly three-year-old girl demanded her mother apologise to the nanny, saying; "You shouted at her? Say sorry to her."

The mother's attempts to downplay the incident only strengthened her daughter's insistence on justice.

"My soon to be 3 year old doesn't like anyone shouting at her nanny," the video's caption read.

Reactions as girl defends nanny

TikTok users praised the toddler's courage and compassion, with many commending her for standing up for someone she cares about.

Others noted the importance of teaching children to express themselves and respect others' feelings.

@adatangveronica said:

"Hope it is not my name i am hearing like this."

@somaiii said:

"These children these days talk more than their age cause who is this whole woman speaking lols."

@Naledi ya Batswana said:

"Haa after that demonstration mommy i believe her. that's definitely shouting and pls say sorry to Polonica."

@Anita Kerubo said:

"Just apologising won't hurt u mum n next time don't shout at polonika again."

@GigiDoks reacted:

"Madam you shout abi you no shout? No vex me this morning."

@namutebihafswa151 said:

"By the way to tell facts these kids would notice when their nannies are annoyed because some can't show their bitterness to bosses but rather to babies."

@Rosta said:

"I remember when ours came and told me aunt go talk to aunt Harriet she was crying earlier find out why I went and asked her she told me."

@osujiBc stated:

"Polonica must be a very good nanny to her for her not wanting to see her sad. Such a cutie she's giving back love to polonica."

