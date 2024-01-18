Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to pay N100m to the widow of Mark Kajo.

The deceased was allegedly arrested, unlawfully detained, tortured and finally died in police custody

The judge also ordered a five per cent interest on the fine until the judgment debt is fully settled by the police

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has been ordered to pay Mrs Mary Kajo, the sum of N100 million over the alleged death of her husband, Mark Kajo.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, delivered the judgement on Wednesday, January 17, Vanguard reported.

The judge ordered the police authorities to pay N500,000 as the cost of filing the suit and five per cent interest on the fine until the judgment debt is fully settled.

“I find that the applicant has established that the fundamental rights of her husband, Mr Mark Kajo, have been breached by the inexplicable cold-blooded extra-judicial killing of the deceased in the custody of the 1st to 3rd respondents."

The judge added that:

“Where it is established that the fundamental right of a citizen has been breached, the law is trite that damages in compensation, legally and naturally follow every act of violation of citizen’s fundamental right”

Court orders police to pay N210m compensation

A Federal High Court, Bauchi chastised the Nigerian police and as a result of this awarded a hefty sum of money against them.

The money was awarded as compensation for the death of two Nigerians and injury to another,

SP Baba Ali, a Divisional Police Officer in the state had reportedly tortured Ibrahim Babangida and Ibrahim Samaila to death while causing injury to Abdulwahab Bello over the alleged theft of chickens on July 21, 2020.

Appeal court orders police to pay Charly Boy N50m

The judgement awarding the sum of N50 million damages against the police for violating the rights of Charles Oputa was upheld by the Appeal Court in Abuja.

The incident which occurred in 2017 saw the police attack Oputa also known as Charly Boy with teargas canisters, water cannons and police dogs in an effort to disperse him and his fellow protesters at the Unity Fountain in Maitama, Abuja.

