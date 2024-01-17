Kano's former emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has mocked Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the APC for describing the Supreme Court judgment as the will of God

The former governor of the CBN posited that a Muslim was expected to accept anything that befell him or her at the first instance, not after losing out at all move to get what did not belong to him or her

Sanusi's comment came a few days after the Supreme Court reversed the sack of Governor Abba Akbir Yusuf of Kano

Kano, Kano - Muhammadu Sanusi II, the former Emir of Kano, has said it was too late for Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to accept the Supreme Court judgment.

Sanusi, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said it was too late for the APC flagbearer to accept his defeat at the Supreme Court as the will of God, a fate he had refused to accept soon after the poll.

Sanusi faults APC Yusuf's accepting of Supreme Court ruling in Kano

The veteran economist said:

“A faithful Muslim is expected to accept the fate of whatever befalls him or her at the first instance and not when there is no way out of his condition.”

In its report, The Guardian recalled that Gawuna and the APC lost the legal battle to take over the governorship seat of Kano at the Supreme Court on Friday, January 13, after securing victory at the tribunal and Court of Appeal.

In his reaction, Gawuna described the verdict of the Supreme Court as the will of God.

Sanusi reacts to Supreme Court judgment on Kano governorship election

But the former governor of the CBN said Gawina was funny by describing the ruling as the will of Allah after he had failed in all he could to get the victory of the election from the right winner.

The former emir reportedly expressed happiness in the judgment of the Supreme Court, stating that he had called on the apex court to ensure that the people of Kano state get justice.

“We have always been saying that since we are practising democracy and not dictatorship, it is the right of the people to elect their leaders and representatives.”

