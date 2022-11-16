The Court of Appeal has upheld a judgement awarding N50 million damages against the police for violating the rights of Charly Boy

According to the court the musician proved his case with credible, convincing and unchallenged evidence

Recall that Charly Boy sued the police for violating his rights during the protest against President Buhari’s then protracted medical vacation in London

In what can be described as a stunning development, the judgement awarding the sum of N50 million damages against the police for violating the rights of Charles Oputa has been upheld by the Appeal Court in Abuja, Premium Times reports.

The incident which occurred in 2017 saw the police attack Oputa also known as Charly Boy with teargas canisters, water cannon and police dogs in efforts to disperse him and his fellow protesters at the Unity Fountain in Maitama, Abuja.

Appeal Court orders police to pay Charly Boy N50m

Charly boy and other protesters were protesting President Buhari’s then protracted medical vacation in London.

Following this, Charly boy, through his lawyer, Inibehe Effiong sued the police for violating his rights during. In October 2018, the Federal High Court in Abuja awarded the N50 million compensation in his favour.

Not satisfied, the police, through their lawyer, O. M Atoyebi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, filed an appeal against the decision.

However, a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeal in Abuja led by Ifeoma Jumbo-Ofo unanimously affirmed the lower court’s decision by dismissing the appeal filed against it by the police.

The court agreed with Charly Boy’s counsel, Inibehe Effiong, that the musician proved his case with credible, convincing and unchallenged evidence.

The appellate court therefore reaffirmed the judgment of the Federal High Court and insisted that the Police must pay Charly Boy the sum of 50 Million Naira, tender written apologies to him in two National newspapers and also pay the sum of N100,000 as cost of action.

Reacting to the judgment, counsel to Charly Boy, Effiong who represented him in the case alongside his colleague, S. M. Oyeghe Esq, commended the Court of Appeal for its decision which he said will enhance Nigeria’s democracy.

