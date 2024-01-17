The Army has reacted to the death of one of its soldiers, reports claimed committed suicide

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Army debunked the suicide claims and attributed the soldier's death to negligence in handling his weapon

Meanwhile, the deceased soldier, Boyi Thankgod, was reportedly part of the Brigade Standby Force on Armed Forces Remembrance Day, in Nigeria on January 15

The Nigerian Army has reacted to the reports that a soldier committed suicide by shooting himself dead in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The Army in a statement issued on Wednesday, January 17, and posted on its website X account (formerly Twitter), dismissed the reports.

How the soldier died

Recall that the Nigerian soldier identified as Boyi Thankgod reportedly killed himself at the Alamala Barrack in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The Nigerian Army personnel was said to have shot himself in the head when he was on standby duty on Armed Forces Remembrance Day on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Army reacts as soldier kills self

But, reacting to the incident on Wednesday, the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 81 Division, Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni insisted that the deceased did not commit suicide.

Ayeni explained that the dead soldier “handled his personal weapon negligently and misfired, which resulted in his death”.

Ayeni stated thus:

"The attention of Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army ( NA) has been drawn to insinuations making the rounds on social media alleging that a soldier of 35 Artillery Brigade terminated his life due to non payment of Ration Cash Allowance (RCA).

"However, investigation into the immediate cause of the incident, indicated that the deceased soldier reportedly handled his personal weapon negligently and misfired, which resulted to his death. His colleagues who heard the sound of gunshot had rushed to the scene of the incident, only to find the soldier in the pool of his blood with gunshot wounds on the head.

"Further investigation has since commenced to unravel the circumstances and possible remote cause of the unfortunate incident, while the remains of the soldier has been evacuated and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre Abeokuta.

"The Division, through the Commander 35 Artillery Brigade, has informed the deceased family and also expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy over the unfortunate incident."

