A Nigerian army officer, Boyi Thankgod, has reportedly shot himself in the head and killed himself while on standby duty

The incident reportedly happened at the Alamala Barracks of the army on Monday while on standby duty on Armed Forces Remembrance Day



A Nigerian soldier, identified as Boyi Thankgod, has reportedly killed himself at the Alamala Barrack in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

According to Daily Trust, the Nigerian Army personnel was said to have shot himself in the head when he was at a standby duty on Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Nigerian soldier commits suicide in Ogun barrack Photo Credit: Nigerian Army

Source: Twitter

According to the report, a gory image of the soldier's lifeless body in a blood pool after his head was badly injured by the gun bullet.

According to a source in the barracks, the incident was true, and it happened on Monday, January 15.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The source further disclosed that an investigation has been launched into the incident to unravel the circumstances behind the soldier's action.

The source's statement reads in part:

“The incident truly happened. Since yesterday, the military police have been investigating… all soldiers that were there when the incident happened, they were taken to custody, took their statements and all the normal procedures.”

This happened when the Nigerian Army announced that nine generals of the armed forces had been retired from their service to the country.

Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the spokesperson of the Nigerian army, disclosed the development in a statement, adding that a passing-out parade was held in their honour on Friday, January 12.

Source: Legit.ng