The Federal Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has gotten a new commissioner

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, January 17, presided over the swear-in of Desmond Akawor as the new RMAFC boss

The former chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was sworn in following his clearance at the Senate

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, January 17, presided over the swearing-in/oath-taking ceremony of Ambassador Desmond Akawor as the Federal Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

This was confirmed in a social media post shared by the president's aide, Dada Olusegun.

Akawor's confirmation was sealed after he had scaled through the screening processes at the Nigerian Senate.

In November last year, President Bola Tinubu announced his appointment following a statement issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

Before his appointment, he was the chairman of the Rivers state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akawor's appointment was deemed necessary following the demise of Asondu Temple, who had passed while in office as the RMAFC boss.

Akawor resigns as PDP chairman in Rivers

After his nomination for the position, Akawor stepped down as the chairman of the PDP Rivers chapter and transferred his responsibilities to his deputy.

In dated November 22, 2023, addressed to Umaru Damagun, the acting national chairman of the PDP, Akawor explained that he resigned due to his recent appointment with President Tinubu.

He clarified that he had consulted with his leaders and family before accepting the presidential appointment, viewing it as a call to national service.

