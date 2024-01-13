President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - Following President Bola Tinubu's suspension of the four programs administered by the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA) for six weeks, he has approved the creation of a Special Presidential Panel dedicated to these programs.

The panel, led by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, is charged with thoroughly examining and auditing the social investment programs' current financial structures and policy directives.

President Bola Tinubu over the week suspended the NSIPA boss Halima Shehu for alleged money laundering. Photo Credit: The Presidency

The objective is to initiate a complete overhaul of the financial framework, introducing detailed modifications to the procedures governing implementing these programs in the future.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, announced on Saturday, January 13, that a Special Presidential Panel, consisting of six members, has been established.

Wale Edun to head panel

This panel includes ministers representing key sectors aiming to adopt a multi-disciplinary approach to the reform effort, as the signed statement outlines.

The statement, as quoted by Leadership, reads:

“President Tinubu anticipates that this Special Presidential Panel will validate the confidence reposed in it by winning back all lost public confidence in these vital programmes over the years by ushering in a new era of operation based on open and accountable governance frameworks that will prove impervious to abuse and incompetence for the exclusive benefit of disadvantaged households across our nation.”

Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance, will serve as the Chairman, and Prof. Ali Pate, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, will be a panel member.

The committee also comprises Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation; Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy; and a Minister of State for Youth.

President Tinubu suspends N-Power, other national social investment programmes

Recall Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu has issued a presidential order to suspend the national social investment programmes.

This decision is due to the corruption scandal surrounding the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

It was gathered that the president's decision affected four programmes under the operation of the NSIPA, including the N-Power initiative.

