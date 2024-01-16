Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Former president Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, January 16, said he remains committed to "our great party", the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari also pledged his allegiance to "the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu", the 16th and incumbent president of Nigeria.

Buhari, a retired Nigerian army major general, is the 15th president of Nigeria. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Buhari "remains committed" to APC

The immediate past leader reiterated his "abiding faith in the strength, unity and future of Nigeria".

Legit.ng reports that the ex-president made these assertions during his address at the book launch of 'Working With Buhari; Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023)'. The book was authored by Femi Adesina, Buhari's former aide.

Buhari said:

"Special thanks also goes to the co-chairman of the Occasion, General I.B.M. Haruna, OFR, for his unflinching support and encouragement.

"My appreciation also goes to the book launcher, Alhaji Muhammed Indimi, OFR, for his continuous support.

"I am truly honoured and overwhelmed by those of you that have created time to be with us here today and I cannot thank you enough.

"I remain committed to our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I have abiding faith in the strength, unity and future of Nigeria.

"God bless the federal republic of Nigeria."

Legit.ng reports that since he left office in May 2023, Buhari has continually failed to attend APC events.

Shehu explains Buhari's absence at APC meeting

In August 2023, Buhari disclosed that he would not be able to attend the caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings of the APC in Abuja at the time.

The ex-president, in a release issued on his behalf by his former spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, attributed his absence to earlier scheduled commitments.

Why Buhari can no longer 'escape', Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu said Buhari can no longer escape to Niger Republic as he had promised due to the border closure.

Buhari had said he would leave for neighbouring Niger Republic after handing over as President if he is not able to get enough rest in Daura, his home town in Katsina state. However, speaking, during the launch of the books, Tinubu jokingly said his predecessor would not be able to achieve that because of the border closure.

Tinubu bends for Buhari

Meanwhile, President Tinubu and Buhari met in Abuja for the first time since May 29, 2023.

A former aide to Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, shared a 20-second clip on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle of Buhari bidding Tinubu goodbye.

In the video, President Tinubu could be seen bending for Buhari while shaking his hands.

Source: Legit.ng