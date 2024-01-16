The identity of another girl killed alongside Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar by bandits in FCT has emerged

The remain of the 13-year-old girl, Miss Folorunsho Ariyo, was found with Nabeeha and two others

Ariyo, the daughter of the Chief Legal Officer of NUC was kidnapped alongside her mother and three siblings

FCT, Abuja - Details have emerged about another girl, Miss Folorunsho Ariyo, who was killed alongside Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar by bandits in the federal capital territory (FCT).

The remains of Ariyi were among the four victims that were executed around a former military checkpoint behind Idah Junction on the Bwari-Jere SCC Road in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna state, Daily Trust.

The deceased, a secondary school student and daughter of the Chief Legal Officer of the National Universities Commission (NUC)

The gunmen kidnapped ten residents, including Miss Ariyo, her mother and three siblings after they invaded Sagwari Layout Estate in Dutse on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

The teenage girl was laid to rest on Sunday, January 14, 2024, in Dutse Cemetery, Abuja while the other members of the family remained with their abductors.

Nabeeha: Kidnappers kill 4 out of 10 abductees in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kidnappers killed four out of the 10 persons kidnapped in the Kubwa/Dutse area of the FCT and dumped their lifeless bodies at Ida, near Ushafa in Bwari Area Council.

The bodies identified include a Ariyo and a 400-level student of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Nabeeeha Al-kadriyar.

Tinubu's wife sends crucial message to security agencies

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, reacted to the killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar and the kidnapping of her other sisters by gunmen.

She said the safety and swift return of the Al-Kadriyar sisters should be the priority of the security agencies.

Mrs Tinubu charged security agencies to intensify their efforts in addressing kidnappings and insecurity in the country.

Atiku reacts as kidnappers kill one of 6 kidnapped sisters

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, reacted to the death of Nabeeha by her abductors in Abuja.

Atiku expressed deep sadness over the death of Nabeeha. The former vice president, in a short post on his X account @atiku, on Sunday, January 14, 2024, called for improved security as he urged relevant security agencies, including the Nigerian police, to step up their game and rescue Nabeeha's siblings from the kidnappers' den.

