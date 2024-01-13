The social justice and human rights organisations have urged President Bola Tinubu, Inspector General of Police IGP Kayode Egbetokun, and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene and assist the residents of Okeegun Baale Eleran Igbe Community in the Ibeju-Lekki Area of Lagos State.

The community has been facing severe attacks from land grabbers in recent times, posing a threat to the peace and tranquillity of the area.

The groups expressed their concerns during a press conference held in Lagos on Saturday.

They appealed for prompt rescue and protection of one Mrs Macaulay Adenike and Chief Shakiru Adebola Elemoro, Baale of Okeegun Baale Eleran Igbe Community, alongside other people who they said were injured during an attack on the community.

Comrade Tunji Balogun, the Executive Project Director of Human Rights Action Watch, expressed dissatisfaction and dismay regarding the actions of land grabbers on behalf of various groups.

He called on Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene and assist the residents of Eleran Igbe, who are facing a demolition notice set for January 11, 2024.

Balogun highlighted the pressing need for intervention, citing concerns about recent criminal activities, including terrorism, threats, violence, and land grabbing in the area.

The group also discussed the reported killing of Mr Abiodun Raji, who was allegedly fatally shot on May 25, 2023, during an assault by individuals involved in land grabbing.

He said:

"Our appeal is predicated on the fact that the entire Okeegun Baale Elerangbe Community is under tension and intense fear of this most dreaded notorious land grabbers who runs a syndicated criminal web of cultists and who in connivance with some ranking police officers in their payroll, constituting huge impediments to ensuring justice and due diligent investigation.

"We shall demand that all persons found culpable should be made to face the full wrath of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Mrs. Macaulay, when addressing reporters, stated that in her role as a representative for landowners, she has faced various threats, and her life has been consistently jeopardised by individuals attempting to seize land.

Despite these challenges, she emphasised relying on God as her protector and support.

