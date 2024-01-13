After his victory at the Supreme Court in Abuja, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu continued his celebration in Marina, Lagos State

In a viral video, the Lagos State governor was seen dancing to the music of women singing his praise on his return

He was accompanied by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat and other aides who were seen dancing to the tune of the singing women

Marina, Lagos - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu continued his celebration after the Supreme Court affirmed his victory in the Lagos State governorship election 2023.

In a viral video shared by one of his media aides on X, Sanwo-Olu was seen dancing around a group of women in green and brown attire, celebrating his victory.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was seen dancing with supporters shortly after he arrived in Lagos from Abuja. Photo Credit: Jubril Gawat

The caption of the post reads:

"SANWO-OLU Babes with Governor @jidesanwoolu

today at the Lagos House, Marina this evening after still celebrating the Supreme Court Judgement."

How Supreme Court affirmed Sanwo-Olu's victory

On Friday, January 12, the Supreme Court upheld Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's victory in the March 2023 Lagos State gubernatorial election.

The court unanimously dismissed appeals from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, along with their respective candidates, Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

The central argument of both appeals was the alleged invalidation of Sanwo-Olu's candidacy due to his running mate, Obafemi Hamzat, holding dual citizenship (Nigeria and the United States).

However, the court, led by Justice Lawal Garba, ruled that, according to section 177 of the Nigerian constitution, a citizen by birth aged 35 or older with a school certificate is qualified to run for the governor's office in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu hails Supreme Court verdict

Sanwo-Olu expressed gratitude for the Supreme Court's decision, affirming his win in the March 18 gubernatorial election.

Following the verdict, the governor released a statement via his media aide, Gboyega Akosile.

He said:

“The verdict of the Supreme Court revalidated the position of Lagosians who freely cast their ballots on March 18, 2023.”

The governor states that the recent legal triumph will inspire his administration to persist in the path of advancement initiated in 2019, leading to numerous accomplishments in various aspects of people's lives.

Obasa congratulates Sanwo-Olu

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the Supreme Court's affirmation of his victory in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Dr Obasa emphasised that the court's decision reflects the strong support of Lagos residents for the APC.

The speaker urged other contenders to collaborate with the current administration and support its policies for the betterment of Lagos.

