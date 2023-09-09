The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has been involved in another scandal of brutality against citizens in Lagos State

Reports gathered by Legit.ng confirmed that about 30 police officers were used to torture some community leaders under the instruction of one Mr Urakat Audullahi, alias Ibile, an alleged serial land-grabber

Following the alleged human rights violation, some lawyers wrote to the Inspector General of Police for immediate investigation

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector General of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Kayode Egbetokun, has been petitioned to investigate the alleged brutalisation and attempted murder of some community leaders by some of his officers in Lagos State.

According to Sahara Reporters, one Mr Urakat Audullahi, alias Saheed Mosadoluwa, known as Ibile, was alleged to have mobilised 30 police officers to brutalise these community leaders.

The petitioners confirmed that 30 police officers were used to perpetrate the violation of fundamental human rights. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police

During a press briefing in Abuja, it was gathered that some lawyers under the aegis of Lawyers for Reform Group (LRG) called for an investigation.

Addressing the press on this development, the Executive Project Director of the group, Oladotun Hassan, alleged that the police officers were used by the Chairman of Harmony Garden and Estate Development Limited and Ibile Auctioneers and Recovery Limited, Saheed Mosadoluwa, popularly known as Ibile.

He said:

"Regrettably, according to reliable sources and seen to the blind these dreaded gangs are working closely with police officers at various highest echelons in the Nigeria Police Force to wreak havoc unimpeded, while they ridiculously transfer case files, convert petitioners to accused, then illicitly arrest and charge indiscriminately, consequently subverting justice.

''Precipitating our urgent request for the immediate discontinuance of prosecution of Mr Samusideen Oluwo and other victims who were grievously and brutally attacked, and deliberately beaten to stupor with 16mm iron rods and thrown naked on a live video.

"They consequently, posted it on all social media intentionally, aimed at criminally defaming and to cause the victims monumental embarrassments and ridicules before the right thinking members of the society."

Lawyers call for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu intervention

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng Hassan revealed that the alleged act by the police officers and their instructor is punishable by law and has legal implications.

He stated that the principal suspect (Ibile) and the Nigerian Police are jointly guilty of the same offence.

He said:

"Both the principal suspect (Ibile) and the entire police are jointly culpable for the same offence of violation of fundamental human rights. Also, violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the violation of the Police Act."

He stated that the actions of Ibile and the Nigerian Police were unacceptable, and he called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to intervene in the matter.

Hassan said:

"This is unacceptable and it will go in history as part of the record of police brutality. And these are issues I know that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will definitely frown at. The Governor of Lagos State will definitely not be on the same page.

"We are calling on the Inspector General of Police to march his words with action on police reform. On the need to clear the police of this mess."

