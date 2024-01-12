The head of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Gombe State, Mohammed Mu’azu, has urged men to avoid engaging in inappropriate sexual relationships.

Mr Mu’azu stressed the significance of confirming the HIV status of potential partners before getting involved in any sexual interactions.

An 85-year-old man and his four wives tested HIV positive. Photo Credit: NSCDC

Source: Twitter

In a report released on Friday, he issued this caution during a briefing on the Command’s 2023 activities, where he disclosed the apprehension of an 85-year-old man who had lured numerous young girls into engaging in sexual activities.

After a medical examination, it was confirmed that both the old man and his four wives were HIV positive, Premium Times reported.

He expressed concern that Gombe State is facing a critical situation with HIV, describing it as a ticking time bomb due to the significantly high prevalence rate.

Emphasising the need for heightened awareness, he urged men to be cautious and confirm the HIV status of their partners, especially those in the early stages of infection.

Mr Mu’azu also revealed the challenges the Command is encountering with certain non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that support same-sex relationships and marriage, an ongoing issue in the state.

Recently, a total of 76 individuals were apprehended and charged for organizing what authorities termed a “gay party” in Gombe State in the previous year.

This incident highlights yet another occasion where Nigerian officials underscore the importance of curbing the spread of HIV.

In light of the 2019 Nigerian HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS), it was revealed that approximately 1.9 million Nigerians are grappling with the disease.

In 2022, Gambo Aliyu, the Director-General of Nigeria’s National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), announced a positive trend in the data, indicating a decline in new HIV infections across the country.

Aliyu conveyed that there was a reduction in new HIV cases, with the numbers decreasing from 103,404 instances in 2019 to 92,323 in 2021. Subsequently, in 2023, the Nigerian government introduced two critical documents to guide the nation’s efforts to eradicate HIV/AIDS by 2030.

These documents, developed by the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) in collaboration with various local and international partners involved in the global HIV response, encompass the National HIV and AIDS Strategic Plan (2023-2027) and the Sustainability Pathway for National HIV Response (2023-2030).

George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), emphasized that these documents signify a substantial commitment to achieving the global objective of epidemic control and the cessation of HIV/AIDS by 2030, with individual states taking on leadership responsibilities.

