A Nigerian lady, who is HIV positive, has expressed her desire to find love and gave out her details online

She said her preference is a man who is based in Abuja but could consider relocation if she has a connection with the person

Her email address, age range and WhatsApp number were all provided to make it easier for people to reach her

A bold HIV-positive Nigerian lady has taken her love search to social media.

The Abuja-based lady said she is in her 30s and desires an HIV-positive man between the ages of 35 to 45.

X influencer, Omotara Akanni-Lawrence, released the lady's anonymous message on the platform, urging people to reach out if interested.

More details about the Abuja lady

The Abuja lady also included her WhatsApp number and email address in the message sent to Omotara.

She described herself as peaceful, spiritual, affectionate, a good listener, authentic and someone who is doing well for herself.

The single woman added that she is willing to relocate if she vibes with the person.

Netizens divided over her bold request

HIV positive lady confesses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had come clean on her HIV status on social media.

Identified as Harriet Akunava on Instagram, she shared a post revealing she had been knowingly infecting men with the virus.

Apologizing to anyone whom she may have slept with, she advised them to go for testing. She wrote:

"It’s time I came clean. I was bitter for many months but I can’t do this anymore. I am HIV POSITIVE and have been infecting men. I’m sorry. Forgive me. Get tested if I have hanyad you.”

Source: Legit.ng