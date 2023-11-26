New statistics have revealed that the estimated number of persons living with HIV in Nigeria has hit 1.8 million

The stats revealed further that 58 per cent of the persons living with HIV are female, while 42 per cent are men

However, an intervention has commenced as the national assembly has committed to raising funds to combat the virus

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - The National Assembly has committed to ensuring sufficient funding for the battle against HIV/AIDS in Nigeria.

Amobi Ogah, Chairman of the Committee on AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, announced this during the 2023 World AIDS Days Press Conference in Abuja.

Statistic has shown that 58% out of the 1.8 million Nigerians living With HIV are women and 42% are men. Photo Credit: Facebook

Source: UGC

World AIDS Day, observed annually on December 1, is dedicated to endorsing global endeavours to prevent new infections, enhance awareness and understanding of HIV, provide support for those affected by HIV/AIDS, and commemorate those who lost their lives to the disease. This year's theme is "Communities: Leadership to End AIDS by 2030."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ogah, the representative for Isuikwuato/Umuneochi Federal Constituency, assured that the Tenth Assembly would collaborate with various stakeholders to assist the National Agency for the Control of AIDS in halting the spread of the disease.

Additionally, he pledged to establish a legislative framework safeguarding the rights of Persons Living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV) and addressing discrimination and stigma.

He said:

“We assure you that Parliament will work towards the increase of budgetary allocation to the fight against HIV/AIDS within the face of limited resources.”

HIV in Nigeria: 1.63 million receiving Antiretroviral Therapy - FG

Gambo Aliyu, the Director-General of NACA, reported during the press briefing in Abuja that out of the estimated 1.8 million people living with HIV in Nigeria, 1.63 million are already receiving Antiretroviral Therapy.

Aliyu said:

“Nigeria has the second-largest burden of HIV infection. Currently, a total of 1.8 million persons are estimated to be living with HIV in Nigeria out of which about 1.63 million are already on the lifesaving medication of ART.

“Approximately 58 per cent are estimated to be female, and 42 per cent male. The national average of mother-to-child transmission rate of 22 per cent is driven by a large number of states with transmission rates above 25 per cent and few states with rates below 15 per cent.”

Emphasising this year's theme, Aliyu acknowledged the crucial role played by communities in the fight against HIV/AIDS, recognising their resilience, determination, and contribution to making a positive impact.

Woman leaving with HIV recounts terrible ordeals with biological mother

In another report, Gloria Asuquo, a mother of twins diagnosed with HIV, recounted her ordeals battling discrimination from her loved ones.

She revealed that her biological mother treated her disdainfully when she discovered her HIV status.

Mrs Asequo revealed that even hospital health workers exhibited the worst form of discrimination.

Source: Legit.ng