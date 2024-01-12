The ambassador of France to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann, has caused an uproar on social media over the Nigerian pepper soup

Blatmann shared her experience with Nigerian pepper soup, and the citizens were thrilled by her statement

As she bid farewell, the ambassador acknowledged missing the warmth of the Nigerian people, its unique sense of humour, vibrant music, and lively dance culture

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The outgoing ambassador of France to Nigeria, Ms. Emmanuelle Blatmann, will miss so many things about Nigeria, but definitely not the country's pepper soup.

Blatmann says the Nigerian pepper soup is too peppery. Photo credit: Emmanuelle Blatmann, Chef Lola’s Kitchen.

Source: Facebook

In an interview in Abuja on Thursday, January 11, ahead of her departure from Nigeria, Blatmann said she would not miss the soup because it was too spicy, adding that she preferred the Nigerian jollof rice, moi-moi and the puff-puff.

Pepper soup is an indigenous Nigerian meal with a watery texture, mainly made from different animal proteins and a healthy amount of spices.

The envoy, however, said she would miss the country's weather, people, music, and food, in general, Daily Trust reported.

Blatmann has been France's ambassador to Nigeria since October 2021 but will now be taking up a new role as the director for Africa in Paris.

She said:

“I will be eating all sorts of things with my eyes red and crying, I have smoke coming out of my ears. I am exaggerating but honestly, why do you put so much pepper? In the north, it’s better but in the south west, my God!

Nigerians react as France Ambassador says she won't miss pepper soup

As usual, Nigerians reacted to the envoy's take on the pepper soup. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions.

@usman00alkasim tweeted:

"So the outgoing ambassador survived the spice, but the spice won't be forgotten."

@drsolajohn tweeted:

"Happy survival!

@F_Taheer tweeted:

"We no need you to miss am."

@activistmanny tweeted:

"Yoruba pepper she purge tire."

@Olowolagbaomo tweeted:

"It is called pepper soup for a reason."

@LekanAdeosun2 tweeted:

"You should have stayed in your lane. Pasta and Pizza."

