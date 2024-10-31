Galatasaray forwards Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen have been in blistering form this season

Osimhen joined the Turkish champions on a season-long loan from Napoli after last summer's window

A former president of the club has warned the team to be moderate in expectations despite the duo’s form

Former Galatasaray president has warned the club to be moderate with their expectations despite the blistering combination of strikers Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has formed a deadly combo with Icardi after moving to the Turkish champions on a season-long loan after last summer's transfer window closed in Europe.

As noted by Transfermarkt, both have combined for four goals and three assists in six games when on the pitch together this season, including against rivals Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

Ex President warns Galatasaray

Former Galatasaray President Adnan Polat showered praises on the two strikers after the Lions defeated Besiktas 2-1 in their second Istanbul derby of the season.

“I congratulate both teams, I am happy that we won. I hope Galatasaray continues like this. I also congratulate Beşiktaş, they fought well. Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi are great, what more can I say,” he said, as quoted by Ekol TV.

The Nigerian scored the winning goal and even though the Argentine did not score, he was impressive inside both boxes to help his team see out a difficult win.

Polat, who was president between 2008 and 2011, went ahead to issue a warning to both teams not to celebrate too early as it is still a long way to go in the season and other teams could catch up including Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

“It is too early. Let’s get closer to May, and then we will talk. Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe will continue in the race, Samsunspor is doing very well. Trabzonspor will recover with Şenol Hoca. The race will continue among the big three,” he concluded.

Osimhen sounds warning to rivals

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sounded a warning to rivals about his partnership with Icardi after Galatasaray scored a hard-fought 4-3 win over Swedish club IF Elfsborg.

The Turkish giants survived a late scare in the Europa League and Osimhen bragged that no defence will be able to stop him and Icardi whenever they play together.

