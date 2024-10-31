A Nigerian lady has proudly shared a video showing of her husband who came for marriage introduction

In a video, the lovestruck man arrived at her family's house with loads of items to make his intention official

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate the couple on the successful event

A touching video showing a Nigerian couple's significant step towards marriage has captured the hearts of social media users.

The clip captured the traditional marriage introduction ceremony, where the groom formally declared his intentions to the bride's family.

Man storms his fiancee's house for introduction Photo credit: @ufedorealng/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Couple's introduction video trends

Posted by @ufedorealng on TikTok, the video revealed the lovestruck groom's arrival at his bride-to-be's family home, accompanied by his relatives and bearing gifts.

The assortment of items, including garden eggs, wine, fruits, and cartons of drinks, symbolised his commitment and respect.

Social media users congratulated the couple on their successful event, admiring the groom's thoughtful gestures.

Many praised the beauty of Nigerian culture and tradition, emphasising the importance of family involvement in marital unions.

"Introducing my man," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail couple's introduction ceremony

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Ugo_God said:

"I don follow about 7 of my guys go do introduction but I never see my own wife. But the food for introduction Dey sweet paa."

@gloryuchechisamue said:

"This is how I'm going to do my traditional marriage next year by God's grace. Congratulations dear. Your home is blessed."

@NBASTONE1212 stated:

"This is exactly what I wanted before madam go plan loud n now evil ppl don hear the day don dey shake cos money no dey. I pray things later work out."

@DollyP said:

"This is how I envision my intro, very demure, very cutesy no shouts, sitting room something sope otiloh."

@Gloria Oni said:

"Congratulations. Na so I think say my own go be, I surprised my parents went to calling relatives up and down. Because I am the first daughter."

@THE WEEKEND said:

"Hope una see am. No be this one una go carry me go outside uncle go put something for my drink. God na fear be dat well congratulations dear."

@claxxiQ added:

"I don chop introduction thing to much me self wan go do introduction I dey find wife."

Lady shares video of her introduction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video of herself and her husband in their introduction ceremony on her TikTok page.

In the video, she and her husband danced as she introduced him to her family members and their friends.

Source: Legit.ng