A marketing staff of a bank in Lagos, Amarachi Ugochukwu, has reportedly killed herself

Legit.ng learnt that Ugochukwu was discovered dead inside the staff's toilet of the bank on Monday, January 8

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), for every 100,000 people in Nigeria, there are 9.5 self-murders

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering public journalism

Ikorodu, Lagos state - Amarachi Ugochukwu, a staff of a commercial bank in Ikorodu area of Lagos state, has killed herself.

As reported by The Punch on Thursday, January 11, the incident left Ugochukwu's colleagues startled.

For illustration purposes only. Depicted persons have no relationship to events described in this material. Photo credits: Avocado, NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian youth leaves note before unpleasant act

The incident was said to have happened on Monday, January 8, within the premises of the bank where she worked.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In a note, the 32-year-old lady blamed the harsh economy for her decision to end her life.

She wrote:

“Nothing is working in my life. My figures are low. My brain is clogged up. The economy is getting harder. My decisions are wrong. My mind is messed up. The future doesn’t seem bright at all. I see extreme hardship. I can’t bear the pain anymore.”

Furthermore, Ugochukwu apologised to members of her family and asked God to have mercy on her.

She added:

“I’m sorry mum, I’m sorry dad, I’m sorry Nene, Okwe, Toto, Nazor, Chuchu, Ifunanya.”

Nigeria has one of the highest self-murder rates in Africa, according to data sighted by Legit.ng on the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR).

Per the World Health Organization (WHO), for every 100,000 people in Nigeria, there are 9.5 self-murders.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the police in Lagos, did not pick up phone calls. He did not respond to text messages either.

AAU graduate attempts to kill self

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo state, Precious Ogbeide, attempted to kill himself due to the alleged refusal by the university to release his results after five years.

The university had allegedly refused to issue Ogbeide and several other students their results after graduating in 2018.

Man takes fatal decision after huge loss

Legit.ng also reported that one Onoh Chukwuma Richard took his own life for allegedly losing N2.5m to betting in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

Onoh took his life because he could not bear the shame and pressure from those he borrowed money from.

Why more African men kill themselves

Meanwhile, the Africa Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has revealed what is responsible for the high rate of self-murder among African men.

The Advisor, Non-communicable Diseases, Injuries and Mental Health (Africa CDC), Naeem Dalal, said it is necessary to stop cultural stereotypes that prevent African men from seeking emotional and mental wellness help.

Source: Legit.ng