FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has eulogised the late Kayode Laro, the deceased Nigerian ambassador to France, who recently passed on.

The President described the demise of Ambassador Laro as a colossal loss to the diplomatic community, the Government and the people of Kwara State.

Ambassador Kayode Laro received President Bola Tinubu on his arrival in France in June 2023. Photo Credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

According to a statement signed by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said:

"Our nation has lost an exemplary diplomat. I will always hold cherished memories of my interactions with him during my attendance at the New Global Financial Pact Summit in France this June.

"His unwavering dedication and strong sense of duty left an indelible mark. May his legacy continue to inspire us to strive for a more harmonious and prosperous world."

Tinubu hails late Ambassador Laro

President Tinubu further described Ambassador Laro as tirelessly dedicated to fostering mutually-beneficial diplomatic ties between Nigeria and France during his tenure.

He said his commitment to diplomacy and his impactful role in ensuring the success of his visit to France, which was the President's first foreign trip following his assumption of office, was seamless.

President Tinubu extended his deepest condolence to the deceased's family as he prayed that God comfort them and give them the fortitude to bear their loss.

