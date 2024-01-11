Oyo APC contends that Governor Makinde's attempt to blame Tinubu's government for economic challenges is a diversion from his failure to bring about positive change in the state

Oyo state, Ibadan - The All Progressives Congress (APC) APC in Oyo state has taken a swipe at Governor Seyi Makinde.

Oyo APC hit Makinde over his statement on subsidy removal by Tinubu's government. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Seyi Makinde

The opposition party in Oyo state lashed out at Makinde over his recent condemnation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's decision to stop payment of fuel subsidy as contained in his (Tinubu) inaugural speech on May 29, 2023.

Governor Makinde who addressed the audience during an Inter-faith prayer session held at the Agodi Government Secretariat on Tuesday, January 9, was reported to have blamed the worsening economic situation in the country on the Tinubu administration.

He specifically mentioned that the removal of fuel subsidy in May last year was done hastily and at a wrong time "thereby inflicting hardship on the citizenry".

In a statement issued on Thursday and made available to Legit.ng by its publicity secretary, Olawale Sadare, Oyo APC urged the governor to shun grandstanding and learn to take responsibility for his personal failure in improving the economy of the state after collecting billions of naira in federal allocations, internally generated revenue, loans, grants among others in the last 55 months without anything to show for it.

"We had waited a few days expecting Gov. Makinde to debunk or make clarification on the misleading statement credited to him in the media since Tuesday but this never happened. It is then obvious that a governor, in his second term in office, actually put the blame of the dwindling economy on a seven-month-old government at the centre even when the whole world knows he is part of the problem.

"As much as we would not delve into the culpability of Gov. Makinde in the mismanagement of the nation's petroleum resources, it is important we ask him to withdraw his criticism of President Bola Tinubu on the courageous and heroic decision to stop fuel subsidy payment by the federal government since it has been established that the policy was not only fraudulent but also counterproductive and economically suicidal," Oyo APC maintained.

