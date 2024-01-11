A presidential campaign spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 elections, Barrister Daniel Bwala, on Wednesday, January 10, met with President Bola Tinubu

Bwala, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), met with President Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja

Speaking on swapping the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bwala said "God knows tomorrow", but he is "fully committed" to "support the cause of Tinubu"

Aso Villa, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the defunct presidential campaign organisation of Atiku Abubakar, has said if his visit to President Bola Tinubu is interpreted as joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), "so be it".

Bwala made this assertion on Wednesday, January 10, while addressing State House correspondents after a meeting with Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Atiku's man, Bwala Daniel, makes a controversial visit to President Tinubu. Photo credits: Bwala Daniel, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

PDP's Bwala shows support for APC's Tinubu

Bwala said he was at the Villa "to show appreciation and support for the bold decisions he (Tinubu) is taking to deal with the crisis confronting our dear country".

His words:

“Some of his ministers that were alleged to have committed some infractions, instead of protecting them, he asked that the due course of law should have its own cause.

“He suspended somebody without wasting time. That, to me, is impressive because it is about the people.

“Secondly, there has been this outcry that the government is bloated and the rest. Yesterday (Tuesday, January 9)), he introduced a policy that reduced the cost of governance. And today, he told me, it is just the beginning. 'There are many more decisions of government that would reduce the cost of governance'. What have we been talking about as citizens? If you don’t have personal grudge against someone as citizens, if it is policy issues, when policies are going correctly, this is not about political party.”

Bwala added:

“I was with him before I left. And I was doggedly committed to him. I told him today, I am committed to play my part to support your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody.”

Asked by a State House correspondent if he has decided to return to the APC, Bwala replied:

“APC is a party. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is my motivation. If supporting him will take me to APC, so be it.”

Watch Bwala's interview below:

Bwala's visit to Tinubu: Presidency reacts

Meanwhile, the presidency has welcomed Bwala's renewed "motivation".

A terse statement by Bayo Onanuga, the president’s special adviser on information and strategy, on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle reads:

"Bwala is back to the Asiwaju (referring to President Tinubu) fold."

PDP's Bwala Daniel meets Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bwala met with President Tinubu at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

The PDP chieftain shared a picture of him in a handshake with the president. He also posted a 13-second clip of his visit to the nation's No.1 citizen.

His visit on Wednesday, January 10, to the president has elicited various reactions on social media, with some internet users confused as to where his (Bwala's) allegiance lies.

