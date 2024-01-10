The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday, January 10, has, with immediate effect, dissolved the board and management of Union Bank, Keystone Bank and Polaris Banks.

CBN made this known in a statement signed by its Ag. Director of Corporate Communications, director, Mrs. Sidi Ali Hakama.

In a statement shared on its website X page (formerly Twitter), CBN noted that the action became necessary due to non-compliance of these banks and their respective boards with the provisions of Section 12 (c), (f), (g), (h) of Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.

The action of the CBN has got many talking on social media especially X.

@lappoosky tweeted:

"Make nothing do my 1500 for Polaris oooo, first thing tomorrow na to disappear enter there."

@MusaAbdulhammid tweeted:

"Are our money safe ??????

@gustaiiv tweeted:

"Hope nothing go do my #2,500 wey Dey my akant?

@alhajiburtee tweted:

@_neenoe, my condolences, my condolences."

@rewamiri tweeted:

"The three banks up for sale. definitely one of the the big 4 will buy. highest bidder wins."

@dammygtnet tweeted:

"Polaris bank again, make nothing my 1k ooooo."

