The entire board of directors of Polaris, Titan, Union, and Keystone banks have been fired by the Central Bank of Nigeria, effective immediately.

According to CBN sources, Yemi Cardoso, the apex bank governor, presided over a meeting on Wednesday in Abuja when the decision was made.

The source told Punch:

“In the next hour, there will be official communication from the bank. We are working on it, and an official statement will be sent soon.”

The measure is in response to Special Investigator Jim Obazee's suggestion.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Obazee in July 2023 to investigate the CBN's and other pertinent establishments' operations.

Details later...

