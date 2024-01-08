President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has been directed to pay the sum of N100 million to embattled Godwin Emefiele, the immediate past governor of the CBN

The high court sitting in Abuja gave the order to Tinubu's administration over violation of the Emefiele's right to personal liberty

According to the court, it is now time for the court to stop the illegal arrest by the EFCC and the DSS

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has been ordered to pay the sum of N100 million to the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, by a federal high court in the Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to TVC, the award was slammed against Tinubu's government over the violation of Emefiele's right to personal liberty by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Service (DSS).

Ruling on a fundamental right enforcement suit filed by Emefiele challenging his unlawful detention by agents of the federal government (DSS and EFCC), Justice Olukayode Adeniyi also restrained the Federal from further re-arresting Mr Emefiele without an order of court.

The court held that it was time to end the unlawful practice of arrest before investigations.

The remand order claimed to be obtained by the federal government through its agents is questionable as it had a conflicting date of issuance and must be discontinued.

The challenges of Emefiele after being removed as CBN

Following his suspension from office, Emefiele was arrested by the EFCC and was recently granted bail of N300 million by a federal high court sitting in Abuja.

Emefiele's travail did not end meeting with his bail condition, Jim Obazee, a special investigator appointed by President Tinubu to probe the apex bank activities throughout the tenure of Emefiele in office. Obazee made several indictments against the embattled CBN governor.

In a recent development, Emefiele had also been indicted by the EFCC in its ongoing investigation of fraudulent foreign exchange transactions in the last nine years at the CBN.

