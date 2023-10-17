State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, October 17, approved the appointment of Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi as the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Alhaji Arabi will head NAHCON for a term of four years.

Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi is new NAHCON boss.

Source: Facebook

NAHCON: Tinubu removes Kunle Hassan

According to a statement released by Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesperson, Tinubu has directed the outgoing chairman and CEO of the Commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, to proceed on 3-months pre-retirement leave "as provisioned by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243".

The leave is with effect from Wednesday, October 18, 2023, and will culminate in his eventual retirement from service on January 17, 2023.

