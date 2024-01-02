Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

FCT, Abuja - The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has extended pilgrims’ registration for 2024 hajj following the low turnout of intended participants to meet the initial deadline.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 2, obtained by Legit.ng, NAHCON's assistant director on public affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara said the new deadline is January 31, 2024, as against December 31, 2023.

The agency said it is responding to "heartfelt concerns" raised by religious clerics in Nigeria.

It reminded intending pilgrims to seize the opportunity to make their payments.

NAHCON's statement partly reads:

"This extension, even though overstretches NAHCON’s preparatory timeline, reflects the Commission’s chairman, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi’s commitment to accommodating the concerns of stakeholders.

"He expressed gratitude to religious leaders, state boards, and governors for their advocacy on behalf of the pilgrims. Malam Arabi described this collaborative effort as a testament to the shared commitment to facilitating a meaningful and inclusive Hajj experience for all. He prayed all Hajj handlers would utilize this opportunity well for the success of 2024 Hajj operations."

