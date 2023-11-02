Every year, Muslims across the world go on a hajj pilgrimage to fulfill one of the pillars of Islam

In Nigeria, preparations for the Hajj have always come with a host of challenges, including increase in fare

Tour operators are hoping to forestall these shortcomings in 2024, the reason they decided to warn that the fare for next year may go up significantly

Kano, Kano state - The Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON) has raised alarm over the possibility of skyrocketed Hajj fare in 2024.

Hajj is the greater Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Muslims are expected to make at least once during their lifetime if they can afford to do so.

2024 Hajj: Tour operators raise alarm

According to Vanguard newspaper, AHUON disclosed that intending pilgrims may pay as much as N6 million as against N3 million paid during the 2023 exercise.

Alhaji Yahya Nasidi, AHUON's national president, raised the alarm while speaking in Kano during the 2024 Hajj sensitisation seminar on Wednesday, November 1.

Nasidi expressed worry that the hajj fare could be double the 2023 amount due to the rising rate of the US Dollar.

He called on the federal government as led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) to help in any way they can to salvage the situation.

Alhaji Nasidi said:

"Last year we operated at N3 million, now it could go up to N6 Million. That is why we are calling on those who want to perform Hajj this year to endeavour to pay their Hajj fare as early as possible.

“So, if payment is not made, one cannot get a visa and can’t travel."

