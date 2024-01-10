Amidst the recent staggering revelations made by the BBC about the late Nigerian clergyman TB Joshua, another celebrity speaks out in his defence

Hours after Big Brother Naija star Sir Kess had come out to defend TB Joshua, his senior colleague, Frodd, joined him

Frodd, in a recent interview, shared how TB Joshua helped him by paying for his university scholarship back in 2010

It is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between the truth and false allegations regarding the recent documentary released by the BBC about the late clergyman, Prophet TB Joshua.

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported about the recent documentary released by the BBC about the late Pastor TB Joshua.

Earlier, we also reported that several Nigerian celebrities have come out to defend the late clergyman and his legacies.

Some celebrities who have come out to defend Pastor TB Joshua are Yoruba actress Madam Saje, singer Victor AD, and reality TV star Sir Kess.

Another reality TV star, Frodd, has also come to speak about his relationship with Pastor TB Joshua.

The BBNaija star, unlike others, spoke extensively about clergyman's benevolence and unwithering philanthropism.

"TB Joshua paid for my university scholarship" - Frodd revealed

According to a report by Tunezmediablog, Frodd shared with them how TB Joshua paid for his university scholarship in 2010 till he graduated.

He also revealed that TB Joshua paid im N8,000 daily exclusively for his sustenance for three months.

Read the full interview below:

See how netizens reacted to Frodd's revelation about TB Joshua

Here are some of the comments that trailed Frodd's revelation:

@stevinism:

"Dam cus he gave really really really like reallyyyyyyyy oh money money money what have thou caused……"

@mrsfini:

"That he gives money doesn’t mean he didn’t do those things! In every story there is a truth."

@faith.richard.7737:

"Anywhere he is God bless him."

@irene_nweke:

"What do you mean by contradicting? The people in that documentary also confirmed his philanthropic nature and the reason behind it. Being generous, and performing miracles doesn't make a pastor real or fake. I see some people saying their relatives received healing in that church, the devil can perform miracles."

@pweetie_ik:

"They say he was a good man. God knows best."

@obatola_:

"Yes, He was a very good man. I can attest to it."

@izobah:

"He gave you money.. but you were not living in his house with him.. people who were living with him inside the house are telling you what happened to them..."

@unusualtoke:

"TB Joshua save my south Africa client life he's truly a man of God, rest in peace papa."

@cool_tsquare:

"The earlier we realized the world and it’s people will always forget the good you do but remember the bad. It is well."

@jeyni_ivory:

"I sha know say na people wey wan frustrate him wife ministry just Dey bring all these rubbish up since she became they new pastor dem never allow the woman rest."

@didinnacheta:

"I love late Prophet T.B joshua. I seriously wanted to meet him but unfortunately I couldn’t. I don’t care what people say about him."

Source: Legit.ng