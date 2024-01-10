An old video of Victor AD sharing a testimony of how anointing water from the late TB Joshua healed his mother has resurfaced online

The Wetin We Gain crooner was seen placing a phone call to his mother as he sprayed the anointing water on the phone screen

The singer revealed that she was battling with gunshot wounds on her left hand before she was "miraculously" healed

Popular singer and songwriter Victor Adere, aka Victor AD, has continued to trend online after he defended the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), TB Joshua. Netizens dug up an old video of him testifying about the late preacher's deeds.

Victor AD revealed his mum was battling pains in her left hand.

In the trending video from 2021, Victor AD shared how anointing water from TB Joshua healed his mother.

In the video, the singer shared how his mother had been battling pains in her left hand owing to gunshot wounds.

A clip showed the moment Victor called his mum after receiving the anointing water before praying and spraying the water over his phone screen.

At the end of the phone conversation, the singer's mother shook her hand, proving that the anointing water worked.

Another clip showed her testifying about her healing, adding that she could now hold things with her hand.

Watch the viral video below:

This came amid allegations against the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations. The three-part documentary produced by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) accused the late cleric of atrocities and sexual crimes committed against his disciples.

Old video of Victor AD testifying of TB Joshua's holy water sparks debate

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video; see them below:

hon_beeccy:

"I first believe this guy when he wrote those things but seeing this video Mehn which one you collect, CASH or TRANSFER?"

bobberryofficial:

"Sorry for the laugh."

hypemanguru:

"I heard the water was for sale too."

muhammedabdrahmon:

"Healing via Video call.."

mrclapson_:

"TBJ no be man Na spirit 100 years to come no man on earth can b like him."

Frodd shares how TB Joshua paid his university scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Frodd recounted how TB Joshua paid for his university scholarship in 2010 till he graduated.

He also revealed that TB Joshua paid him N8,000 daily exclusively for his sustenance for three months.

Reacting, someone said:

"That he gives money doesn’t mean he didn’t do those things! In every story there is a truth."

