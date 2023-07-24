The Muslim community in Suleja, Niger state has been thrown into mourning following the death of Sheikh Dahiru Shuaibu

Shuaibu, who was Chief Imam of the Suleja Central Mosque died a few hours after he returned from Hajj

The 76-year-old Muslim leader was said to have died of cardiac arrest 14 hours after he returned from Saudi Arabia

Suleja, Niger state - Tragedy struck on Saturday, July 22, in Suleja, Niger state when Sheikh Dahiru Shuaibu died a few hours after he returned from a pilgrimage in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Shuaibu, the Chief Imam of the Suleja Central Mosque returned to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia on Saturday around 9 am.

Suleja Chief Imam, Sheikh Dahiru Shuaibu dies hours after return from hajj. Photo Credits:Az-Zahrah Islamic Institute Suleja

According to Daily Trust, a family source, Abduljalil Dahiru Shuaibu, said the Chief Imam died of cardiac arrest around 11 pm in his residence.

He said:

“I was among the family members who went to the Abuja airport on Saturday morning to receive the imam back home. But around 11 pm, I received a call that the imam had passed on.”

The late Chief Imam was a retired khadi of the Shari’a Court of Appeal, Minna, Niger State, and was married to four wives, had 30 children and many grandchildren.

The remains of the 76-year-old were buried according to Islamic rites at the Suleja Muslim cemetery.

