The Chief Imam, Alhaji Sheikh Adam Tahir, who spent many years leading the Jumu’at Prayer at Kafanchan Central Mosque has passed away

Tahir was reported to have died on Wednesday, February 16, after suffering from an undisclosed illness

The deputy chief Imam of Jama’a, Alhaji Muhammad Kabir D. Kassim confirmed the death of Tahir describing the ceased as a role model

Kaduna state - Alhaji Sheikh Adam Tahir, the chief Imam of Jama’a Emirate in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state, has died.

Daily Trust cited Alhaji Muhammad Kabir D. Kassim, the deputy chief Imam of Jama’a as confirming that Tahir died onWednesday evening, February 1, after a brief illness.

Breaking: Huge Loss as Prominent Chief Imam in Southern Kaduna Dies at 130. Photo credit: @nasirelrufai

Source: Facebook

The Chief Imam of Jama’a Emirate died at the age of 130 in Kaduna. Ibrahim Adam Tahir, one of the sons of the late Imam revealed that his father will be buried Thursday morning in Kafanchan.

Alhaji Kassim, said the deceased who spent many years leading the Jumu’at Prayer at Kafanchan Central Mosque was a devoted, pious and a role model.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Emir of Jama’a in Kafanchan, Alhaji Muhammad Isa Muhammad II expressed shock over the demise of the Chief Imam and one of the kingmakers in the Emirate.

In his condolence letter signed by the traditional council secretary, Alhaji Yakubu Isa (Dokajen Jama’a) the monarch described the loss of the Imam as a loss to the entire Jama’a Emirate and the people of Southern Kaduna.

He is survived by 26 children, 290 grandchildren and over 200 great-grandchildren.

Emir of Jama’are dies after over 50 years of reign, leaves behind 2 wives, 35 children

Legit.ng previously reported that the Emir of Jama’are Alhaji, Ahmad Muhammadu Wabi III has died. He was said to have passed on in the early hours of Sunday, February 6.

The deceased left behind two wives and 35 children, Vanguard reports.

Disclosing the death of the Emir, Gadodamasun Jama’are, Alhaji Salleh Malla said the late ruler will be sorely missed.

Prominent northern emir dies after prolonged illness

Meanwhile, the Emir of Moriki in Zamfara state, Alhaji Samaila Ari has died at the age of 73.

His death was announced by a member of his family, Alhaji Hassan Salihu Moriki. The late second class Emir died at a health facility in Kaduna after a prolonged illness.

His funeral prayer was performed on Tuesday, February 1, by 3pm at the Emir’s Palace in Moriki town, Zurmi local government area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng