Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello has appointed Ahmed Tijani Anaje as the new Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

Governor Bello also deposed four traditional rulers and banished three of the monarch to Niger state

Bello said the resolution was made following the state’s Traditional and Chieftaincy Laws, rules and regulations and all the due processes.

Lokoja, Kogi state - Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, has announced the appointment of Ahmed Tijani Anaje as the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

Bello disclosed this after a meeting held with members of the state executive committee on Monday, January 8, The Punch reported.

He said the decision was made following the state’s "Traditional and Chieftaincy Laws, rules and regulations and all the due processes."

The governor also deposed four traditional rulers - the Ohimege Igu, Konto-Nkarfe, and Alhaji Abdulrazaq Koto.

According to TheCable, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah Koto, the Ohimege-Igu Koton-Karfe was removed and banished to the Rijau local government area of Niger state Bello appointed Alhaji Salihu Seidu, popularly known as SAS, to replace the deposed Ohimege.

“He is to be turbaned immediately to avoid a vacuum,”

His Royal Highness, Sam Bola Ojoa, the Olu Magongo of Magongo was deposed and banished to Salka, Magama local government area of Niger state.

His Royal Highness, Samuel Adayi Onimisi, the Obobanyi of Emani, was sacked and banished to Doko, Lavun local government area of Niger state.

The Kogi governor also reverted the traditional title “Obobanyi of Ihima” to “Obobanyi of Emani”.

Bello also announced the indefinite suspension of Boniface Musa, the Onu-Ife in Omala LGA.

