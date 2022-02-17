The Chief Imam of Kafanchan Central Mosque, Kaduna state Adam Tahir has passed on to the great beyond at the age of 130

Sheikh Adam Tahir sadly passed on and left behind 26 children, 290 grandchildren, and over 200 great-grandchildren

The Emir of Jema’a, Muhammad Isa Muhammad II has in a message described the passage of the aged cleric as a huge loss

An aged cleric, Sheikh Adam Tahir has died. He died at the age of 130-years. Until his death, Sheikh Tahir was the chief Imam of the Kafachan Central Mosque in Kaduna state.

The sad event was announced by the Deputy Chief Imama of the Kafachan Central Mosque, Alhaji Muhammad Kassim.

Sheikh Adam Tahir passed on Wednesday, February 17, 2022.

He was regarded as the oldest Imam in Nigeria

The diseased cleric was widely regarded as the oldest Chief Imam in Nigeria. According to Alhaji Kassim, Sheikh Tahir will be greatly missed. The information by Kassim also said the aged Imam died on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, due to illness.

In a swift reaction to the sad news, the Emire of Jema'a, Muhammad Isa Muhammad II described Imam Tahir's demise as a huge loss.

Reports by Tribune online say the diseased left behind 26 children, 290 grandchildren, and more than 200 great-grandchildren.

