On New Year's Eve, Obasanjo and Murtala Muhammed's family visited an orphanage for Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode's 60th birthday celebration

The visit to Treasure of Love Missionaries Orphanage by Obasanjo and others, provides insights into the positive impact of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation's work

Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode's birthday celebration at the orphanage becomes a platform to highlight urgent global issues, as she reiterates her commitment to justice and women's empowerment

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, joined Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode with her family to celebrate her 60th birthday anniversary at the Treasure of Love Missionaries Orphanage in Lagos state.

Aisha was the daughter of Obasanjo's late boss and former Head of State, General Murtala Muhammed.

Obasanjo rejoices with Murtala Muhammed’s daughter, Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode as she turns 60. Photo credit: Kehinde Akinyemi

Source: Facebook

Kehinde Akinyemi, an aide to Obasanjo, made this disclosure to newsmen via a statement issued on Thursday, January 4.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He explained that Obasanjo’s visit to the orphanage, located in Alapere, Lagos, barely hours into the new year was a great period for sober reflection and an opportunity to change for good, PM News reported.

During the visit, Obasanjo, who is also chairman of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation commended Muhammed-Oyebode for selecting such a meaningful place to celebrate her diamond birthday anniversary.

Legit.ng understands that the former Nigerian president was accompanied by his daughter, Dr. Kofo Blackshire and her family, to the orphanage.

Meanwhile, Obasanjo was the second in command to Murtala Muhammed and subsequently took over when the late Head of State was assassinated in a failed coup on February 13, 1976, in Lagos, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

Obasanjo delivers prediction on Nigeria's debt profile as new record emerges

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that Olusegun Obasanjo stated that given Nigeria's extensive debt portfolio, the country may find it difficult to secure debt relief.

According to a statement by his aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former president, said this during a ceremony with the 2023 recipients of the Future Africa Leaders Foundation, an initiative of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

El Rufai’s visit to Obasanjo stirs presidential speculation

Meanwhile, Nasir El Rufai, ex-governor of Kaduna state, on Sunday, December 24, visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

El-Rufai visited his former boss at the penthouse of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, in company with his friends.

Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai served as FCT minister from 2003-2007 under the leadership of Obasanjo.

Source: Legit.ng