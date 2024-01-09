The Nigerian Police have arrested some suspected members of IPOB/ESN rebels during a joint operation with the army to raid their hideouts

It was gathered that the arrested suspects might be connected to the abduction of a traditional ruler in Imo state

After a heated gun battle, the police were able to recover deadly ammunition discovered in their camp

Owerri, Imo - The Imo State Police Command has reported the successful dismantling of a criminal hideout, a development that could potentially lead to the apprehension of those responsible for the recent kidnappings of a road safety officer, Sabinus Ugwuebu, and former Eze Imo, HRH Eze Samuel Ohiri.

The abductions took place a few days ago at different locations within Imo state.

According to the state's police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, the breakthrough occurred on Tuesday, January 9, when police operatives, in collaboration with the military, raided the suspected criminal camp believed to be affiliated with IPOB/ESN in Ihite Owerre, Orlu Local Government Area.

The operation, which involved a gun duel, resulted in the successful disruption of criminal activities in the area.

After an extended exchange of gunfire with individuals believed to be affiliated with IPOB/ESN, an unidentified suspect was captured, while the remaining ones managed to flee, sustaining gunshot wounds.

As quoted by The Nation, he said:

“The arrested suspect, who is believed to be a member of the ESN terrorist group may lead to where the kidnapped victims are.

“On searching the camp, we recovered road safety uniforms of the kidnapped officer, Sabinus Ugwuebu.”

Police recover deadly arms from IPOB/ESN camp

He stated that among the items seized were a pump-action gun, two double-barrel guns, two single-barrel guns, 54 live cartridges, military attire, six motorcycles, and a box containing homemade explosives.

Okoye said"

“A concerted investigative effort is in progress to arrest the fleeing suspects and possibly rescue the kidnapped victims.”

He emphasised that the Command will persist in collaborating with the Military and other pertinent security agencies to eliminate various types of criminal activities in the State.

Furthermore, he asserted that the Command will remain vigilant until the abducted individuals are freed and the responsible individuals are apprehended and held accountable.

