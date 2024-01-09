A video has unveiled the final words of the late Prophet T.B. Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), before his sudden passing

In his last message, he emphasized the significance of time and the need for vigilance in prayer

This is coming amid the tension and uproar caused by the just-released documentary about TB Joshua by BBC

In a video shared on TikTok, the last words of the late Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua were revealed.

The founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) spoke about the importance of time and the need for prayer.

TB Joshua's last words to Synagogue church

Source: Facebook

Last words of Prophet T.B. Joshua trends amid scandal

He said in the video shared by @pastortafi on TikTok:

"There's time for everything, a time to come home and time to return home after service. Let us watch and pray."

These profound words held deep meaning and reflection, leaving many touched by his wisdom.

The video resurfaced on social media amid the tension caused by the release of a documentary by BBC about the alleged life of the prophet.

In the documentary, several ladies claimed to have been assaulted by the prophet and even the men had nothing positive to say.

The sudden death of Prophet T.B. Joshua on June 5, 2021, came as a tremendous shock to the public.

Reactions as TB Joshua's last words resurfaces

However, as the TikTok video of his final words resurfaced after two years, netizens still took to the comments section to express their love and pay tribute to the late prophet.

They shared heartfelt prayers for his soul to rest in peace and expressed gratitude for his impactful teachings and ministry.

Dottie Smith reacted:

“Prophet TB Joshua was a saint on earth. He was too good for this world as it's about to go into turmoil like never before. Rest in peace, man of God.”

@ademola__ said:

"Wow he knew he was leaving great man I love u."

@user2885557360677 said:

“May he's soul rest in peace.”

@kaisss wrote:

"So shocking that he was prepared to leave. Sad to hear bad stories about the prophet."

@solowakari said:

“May his soul rest in peace.”

Lameck Gondwe said:

“How we long to see you again our Prophet.”

@samantaaa said:

"I'm so afraid to hear this."

Stanie Jnr Bulisani said:

“Watch and pray.”

@lirato said:

“Amen man of God I always watch Emanuel tv and continue to pray with you and your servants.”

Abenlema Mandy reacted:

“There is time for everything indeed, Daddy you will forever be remembered.”

evodiamokoena7 said:

“We'll always love you.”

Ramson Chivurugwi reacted:

“God s General.”

Jérémy Benoît said:

“GREAT GENERAL OF GOD.”

Lecturer who passed the night in TB Joshua's house breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Gloria Ernest-Samuel, a sub-dean of the Faculty of Humanities, Imo State University, has stated that she did not consider TB Joshua a prophet of God.

On January 8, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) presented an investigative documentary on the late Temitope Balogun Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), sparking massive reactions on the Nigerian internet space. In a Facebook post on Monday, the academic revealed she concluded that Joshua was not a prophet of God after her night at SCOAN.

While some people dragged her, others supported her statement. In the comment section, Gloria commended those speaking out against Joshua. Responding to a netizen, she said Joshua served another master other than God.

Source: Legit.ng