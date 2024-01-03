Sadiya Farouq, a former minister, has refused to honour the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Legit.ng understands that the EFCC is probing an alleged N37.1 billion laundered during Farouq's tenure in office through a contractor, James Okwete

A source in EFCC reportedly confirmed that Farouq shunned the Commission’s invitation on Wednesday, January 3

FCT, Abuja - Sadiya Umar Farouq, former minister of humanitarian affairs, has shunned an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigating the N37.1 billion allegedly laundered during her tenure in office.

The money was said to have been either mismanaged or stolen through a contractor, James Okwete.

Farouq is being investigated over the sum of N37.1 billion that was allegedly laundered under her watch through a contractor. Photo credit: Sadiya Umar Farouq

Farouq snubs EFCC

As reported by The Punch on Wednesday evening, January 3, Farouq, wife of Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, a former chief of air staff, kept interrogators waiting for over eight hours without an official communication to the commission as to why she failed to honour the invitation.

EFCC staff at the agency's headquarters reportedly waited from 9 am to 6.30 pm, to no avail.

The newspaper quoted an EFCC source in Abuja as saying:

“We just closed from work now because she didn’t show up today, and it’s 6 pm already. It is certain that she’s never going to show up today."

Farouq indicted

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the EFCC reportedly uncovered N37 billion allegedly laundered in the ministry where Farouq served during the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The money was allegedly transferred from the federal government’s coffers and sent to 38 different bank accounts domiciled in five legacy commercial banks.

Farouq denies link to accused contractor

Legit.ng also reported that Farouq said she does not know Okwete.

She stated that she performed her duties as a minister with integrity and accountability and that she is ready to justify her actions if needed.

Farouq gets EFCC invitation

Meanwhile, Farouq was scheduled to be questioned by the EFCC on Wednesday, January 2.

On Tuesday, January 2, officials from the anti-corruption agency disclosed that the ex-minister had been summoned to the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, at 10:00 am.

