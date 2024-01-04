The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said former minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, did not shun its invitation

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has explained the reason why former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development Sadiya Umar-Farouq, did not honour its invitation.

The EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale said Umar-Farouq did not shun the anti-graft agency’s invitation, The Nation reported.

Oyewale disclosed that Umar-Farouk sent a letter stating she was indisposed due to health challenges.

” It is true that she didn’t show up but she sent a letter pleading for more time explaining that she had some health challenges.

” She didn’t shun the EFCC invitation, she actually gave reasons why she couldn’t meet up

” Her lawyer was also at the commission to brief the anti-graft agency of why she couldn’t come or honour the invitation,”

The EFCC spokesman said the former minister had done the needful through her lawyer and that there might be no reason to arrest her.

” The position of the commission is that she should turn herself in without further delay.”

The anti-graft agency said it expected that the former minister would honour the invitation without further delay, The Punch reported.

“However, the commission has mandated her to submit herself to the commission without further delay. We are still tracing all the transactions, hence we cannot put a figure to everything now as the investigation is still ongoing.”

Meanwhile, Farouq was scheduled to be questioned by the EFCC on Wednesday, January 2.

On Tuesday, January 2, officials from the anti-corruption agency disclosed that the ex-minister had been summoned to the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, at 10:00 am.

EFCC traces, freezes N30b NSIPA cash in private accounts

EFCC operatives traced and froze N30 billion moved from the accounts of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) to multiple private accounts.

The money was moved from NSIPA’s accounts into private and corporate accounts linked to those serving as fronts.

The anti-graft reportedly intercepted and seized N17 billion as of Tuesday, January 2 and an additional N13 billion in some accounts, raising the cash seized to N30 billion.

