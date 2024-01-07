Several people, including women and children, on a yet-to-be-identified boat have been reported to have been feared dead when their boat capsized on River Niger water.

According to The Punch, the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, December 7, as some Nigerians were seen rescuing the victims of the accident around the Onitsha banks.

This development was in line with a video of the accident making rounds on social media on Sunday.

As of the time of writing this report, the number of the casualty could not be figured out, but it was learnts that the passengers were coming from Kogi state.

The development was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Anambra state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, adding that the situation had been put under control.

The police boss said the marine operative of the force responded swiftly following a distress call from the area.

His statement reads in part:

“Preliminary information revealed that the boat was from Kogi State, conveying goods and passengers before the unfortunate incident occurred."

Ikenga further maintained that the cause of the accident was yet to be known, adding that the investigation was currently ongoing.

Source: Legit.ng